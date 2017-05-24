Dr. Phil – “A once successful woman loses it all: What went wrong?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Amber says she was the envy of all her friends — married, two kids, a beautiful home and a six-figure salary as a top-selling real estate agent.

But it all came to a screeching halt when she and her husband divorced nine years ago.

She says her life went spiraling out of control. She had trouble with the law, and lost jobs, friends and even custody of her two children.

As she was searching for reasons why she hit rock bottom, she says bad childhood memories resurfaced. She claims her parents, Vickie and Larry, were abusive growing up and blames them for her fall from grace — yet Vickie and Larry adamantly deny her allegations.

Dr.Phil works to get to the bottom of Amber’s fall from grace in this two-part Dr. Phil.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

