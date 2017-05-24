Dial a lawyer … for free!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you have a legal problem or question that you would like to ask a lawyer about, at no charge? David Ostrander, volunteer for our Western Mass Dial-A-Lawyer joined us to share more about the Dial-A-Lawyer program.

Dial-A-Lawyer

Wednesday, May 24th

4:00PM to 7:00PM

ABOUT DIAL-A-LAWYER PROGRAM:

Western Massachusetts residents can receive free legal advice through the Massachusetts Bar Association’s semiannual Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program.

Volunteer lawyers from the MBA will field phone calls from 4 to 7 p.m. from residents of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties who have legal concerns or problems. The legal advice is provided at no charge as a public service of the MBA.

The Dial-A-Lawyer phone number is (413) 782-1659. If a caller gets a busy signal, they are asked to hang up and try again. Normal telephone charges will apply.

The MBA’s Dial-A-Lawyer program is co-sponsored by Western New England University School of Law, The Republican, El Pueblo Latino, the Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys and the Hispanic National Bar Association.