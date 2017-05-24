Construction may snarl Memorial Day weekend travel traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The open road may not be so open this Memorial Day weekend.

Plan ahead. That’s the advice from the travel experts at AAA. Nearly 40-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles this weekend. Nearly 2-million in New England. The most since 2005. But others are planning a quiet stay-cation.

“Our family is staying local, it’s our birthday on Sunday so my Dad and I are planning to golf for the weekend and just hang out as a family,” said Jack Dombek of Longmeadow.

AAA has been busy planning people’s trips. The most popular destinations include Florida and Italy.

At the AAA Travel Store in West Springfield, they have everything you might need to make your trip a little easier. If you are traveling overseas, electric outlet adapters and something that every traveler should have if you are driving, a roadside emergency kit.

Don’t let construction on I-91 and the Masspike ruin your plan.

“Our auto travel counselors help people plan their road trips. They’ll map out a route for them to follow and factor in any detours or construction that folks should be aware of. Obviously there is a lot of construction going on in this area, especially on the MassPike exits which can create some delays,” said AAA Pioneer Valley Vice President Sandra Marsian.

“Wherever you go you are going to get some kind of construction and being Memorial Day weekend you are going to get traffic. It’s not going to be warm enough to go to the beach so we are just going to stay around the house and have fellowship with family and friends,” said Chandler Daniels of Springfield.

Nearly 35-million will drive, 3-million will fly, and nearly 2-million will consider a train, bus or a cruise. This year, gas prices are not much of a factor, only 14-cents on average higher than last year.