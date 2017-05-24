Boston Marathon-bomber friend’s family sue agents over death

MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a Chechen man who was fatally shot while being questioned in Florida about a Boston Marathon bombing suspect in 2013 are suing two FBI agents and two Massachusetts state troopers for wrongful death.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Orlando by the estate of Ibragim Todashev and Todashev’s parents.

The agents interviewed Todashev as they looked into the background of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev. The men had been friends through martial arts circles.

The agents have said Todashev became violent during the interview, grabbed a weapon and was killed.

The lawsuit claims that Todashev was leaving his apartment when he was shot, and agents tried to rearrange the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

 

