Bear found wandering through yards near downtown Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Bears are everywhere at this time of the year, and they are increasingly showing up in residential neighborhoods around western Massachusetts.

Palmer resident Romie Asselin was surprised to discover a bear in her driveway as she was coming home Tuesday evening. She told 22News that the bear stood at least 6’ tall, and had torn apart her neighbor’s bird feeders, and wandered through yards near Route 20 close to downtown Palmer.

While not all bear encounters can be avoided, there are things you can do to minimize your chances of finding a black bear on your property. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends keeping away possible food sources- including bird feeders, pet food, and unsecured trash.

For more information on what to do if you do encounter a bear, click here.

Recent bear sightings: