Attorney General has launched investigation into Easthampton High School

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation of Easthampton High School, following allegations of violence, racial tension, and hate.

Superintendent Nancy Follansbee announced at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting that an investigation is underway.

She declined to speak with 22News Wednesday. 22News also hasn’t heard back from high school Principal Kevin Burke.

Superintendent Follansbee said at Tuesday night’s meeting that the AG’s office has requested several related documents, concerning the hate allegations going on at the school over the last two months.

It’s unclear what the AG is investigating specifically. 22News also contacted the A-G’s office, but have not yet heard back.

On March 28th, three minority students attacked a white student in the parking lot, after the victim used racial slurs online. The attacked student is on pretrial probation.

We also know weeks later, a student wore a sweatshirt with the Confederate flag. All images of the flag have since been banned.

Related: