Alleged OUI driver arrested after car, motorcycle crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged drunk driver told officers she was recording them, after police say she crashed into a motorcyclist outside a Chicopee package store Tuesday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Kelsey Fletcher, 26, of Wilbraham is now charged with OUI liquor, failure to yield, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

Wilk says that police were called to the area of 620 Fuller Road- the White Eagle package store- at around 8:30 Tuesday night, for a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. When officers got there, they found a motorcyclist on the ground, but conscious. The biker and another witness told police that the driver of the car turned suddenly, and he was unable to avoid the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center with hand and leg injuries.

According to Wilk, officers approached the driver, later identified as Fletcher, who told them: “I am recording you.” Fletcher said that she was turning into the parking lot, when she saw the motorcycle “flying.”

Wilk says that police could smell the odor of alcohol, and officers asked Fletcher whether she had been drinking. She responded that she had consumed two beers in the past hour. Officers gave her sobriety tests, and arrested her. Wilk says police later found an opened, half-consumed nip-sized bottle of vodka in the car.

Fletcher will be arraigned Wednesday in Chicopee District Court.