Agawam police warning about recent car break-ins

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is warning residents about a series of smash-and-grab car break-ins.

Police told 22News that the most recent break-in happened Tuesday on Edward Street. Officers are reminding residents to keep their vehicle doors locked, and to keep valuables out of sight.

Residents told 22News that it has happened to them before, and they feel vulnerable.

“It’s happened to me in my own yard. Not necessarily smash-and-grab, but someone came and took items out of my vehicle one Friday night, and I noticed Saturday morning that my car was open, so I know it does happen,” Sandra Grassetti of Agawam said.

If you do see someone suspicious in your neighborhood, call police. Do not attempt to approach the person on your own.