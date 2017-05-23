Woman killed in Springfield stabbing identified by police

Luz M. Vazquez of Springfield was killed Sunday morning

Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have revealed the identity of a 42 year-old woman who was killed in a weekend stabbing.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Luz M. Vazquez died early Sunday morning at Baystate Medical Center, after she was found in the street on Amore Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested Jose Gonzalez, 32, for her murder later that day.

Woman killed in Springfield stabbing, suspect in custody

Delaney says that both Vazquez and Gonzalez were residents of Westminster Street in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood, which is about a mile and a half away from the site of the murder.

Vazquez’s killing marked the fifth homicide of 2017 in the city of Springfield.

