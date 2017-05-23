When you mow the lawn, how low should you go?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Tis the season for mowing your lawn! We all want well-groomed grass, but when it comes to how tall you should leave it, the higher the better!

For spring, about 3” of grass is good. When it gets closer to summer, however, your grass will be dealing with heat and dry weather. Therefore, you will want to raise your grass length to 4”.

22News spoke with Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping to find out why this is the case.

“The higher the better- especially even in the spring, you can raise your cutting height. We recommend if you have any disease pressure- red thread and leaf spot are springtime diseases and it’s predominate in a lot of lawns- so raising your cutting height releases that stress on the overall plant by giving it more to fight back,” Courchesne said.

The type of grass that you plant can also affect its healthiest length.