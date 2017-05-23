Trump condemns “heinous attack”

(NBC News) President Trump on Tuesday condemned Monday night’s deadly bombing in Manchester, England.

“We must drive out the terrorists and the extremists from our midst, obliterate this evil ideology,” Mr. Trump said.

The president went on to call those responsible for the attack on an Ariana Grande concert “evil losers”.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers,” he said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name.”

He added: “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are: losers.”

