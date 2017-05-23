Trump condemns “heinous attack”

NBC's Tracie Potts Published: Updated:
President Trump says we must "obliterate this evil ideology" in wake of Manchester bombing.

(NBC News) President Trump on Tuesday condemned Monday night’s deadly bombing in Manchester, England.

“We must drive out the terrorists and the extremists from our midst, obliterate this evil ideology,” Mr. Trump said.

The president went on to call those responsible for the attack on an Ariana Grande concert “evil losers”.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers,” he said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name.”

He added: “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are: losers.”

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2qcHtlZ

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s