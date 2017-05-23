The benefits of exercising outside in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer approaches, people are taking their workouts outdoors. 22News is working for you with some things to consider to maximize your workout.

If you don’t have time for the weights and the gym, you can improve your health and level of fitness by taking your workout outside on a nice day.

Don’t have time to hit the gym? No problem. Western Massachusetts has beautiful parks and hiking trails. Whether it’s near your house, or a hike up a local mountain.

“Train For Life” in Chicopee said you need to get yourself moving. Drew McConaha, Train For Life, told 22News, “Walking around your neighborhood, walking anywhere that’s safe is good. Skinner Mountain, Mount Tom, there’s great hiking trails in that area, bike trail up in Hadley.”

If you go hiking, go with a partner; it’s a great way to stay motivated, and safe at the same time. If you choose to drive to a park, park your car farther away, getting in extra steps. And don’t forget to walk every day.

One resident from Springfield told 22News he walks as much as he has time for, Martin told 22News, “Very important to walk, everybody should be active whether its walking, running, exercising to keep the weight down and blood pressure down I think every doctor in the country would agree with that.”

And don’t skip the hills!

McConaha added, “Your less likely to probably put more pounding on your body by going out for an hour long run but if you do 5 hill sprints or even just walk up and down a hill a few times for someone just getting started you’re going to get a much better workout because the intensity is going to be that much higher.”

And Just because you’re sweating more doesn’t mean the workout is better. Stay hydrated whatever you choose to do. Make sure your staying hydrated with water, not the sugary drinks.