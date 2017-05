WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police department arrested an alleged break in suspect at the Wilbraham Inn.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department Facebook page, the man entered the room with a shotgun. After observing the scene, it was determined that a larceny over narcotics occurred.

Sean Martin, 25 of Brimfield was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.