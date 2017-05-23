State Police patrol in I-91 construction zone led to 40 arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 40 drivers were either arrested or issued criminal summonses as a result of increased state police patrols in the I-91 construction zone last month. According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the patrols were conducted from April 16-30 as part of an effort to increase safety in work zones.

Some of the charges that arose from the arrests and summonses include operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving to endanger, and driving with a suspended license. Some of the suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants, as well.

In addition, troopers issued some 465 citations for charges ranging from speeding to distracted driving and failure to move over for emergency vehicles.

