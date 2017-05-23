Springfield Mayor declares May as mental health awareness month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of May has been declared as Mental Health Awareness Month in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office Tuesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno has joined other mayors across the country in the Cities Thrive Coalition, a bi-partisan group of 155 of the nation’s mayors from all 50 states advocating for a stronger health system.

“Almost all of us know someone who is affected with a mental health issue – this touches all of us regardless of our background,” Mayor Sarno stated in the news release. “I’m proud to be part of the Cities Thrive Coalition in working to take the stigma out from talking about mental health, and in advocating for health care that will work for Americans with mental health needs.”

The group also supports better-funded and a more integrated behavioral health systems in the country.

Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation