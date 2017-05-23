Springfield man sentenced to decade in prison for drug, firearm offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of drug distribution and three counts of selling a firearm to a convicted felon, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Eric Vale was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice says Vale sold a .380 caliber pistol and four rounds of ammunition to a convicted felon back in August of 2013. Vale also allegedly sold 50 more rounds of ammunition to the same felon in January of 2015, as well as a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

The DOJ says Vale distributed cocaine in Springfield in August and September of 2013, and again in March of 2015.