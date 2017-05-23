Deep fryer fire damaged Springfield McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that started in the fryolator at a fast food restaurant quickly spread to the building’s duct work Tuesday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the fire started in the deep fryer at around 8:00 A.M. at the McDonald’s at 660 Liberty Street. He said that the building’s fire suppression system was able to control the fire in the kitchen, but he says that flames did spread to the building’s duct work, and firefighters had to use water to put that out. Dry chemicals were used in the kitchen.

Leger said that everything inside the kitchen will have to be cleaned up, and the health inspector will have to make sure everything is safe before the restaurant can open again.