Salvation Army gives community groups tour of rehab facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adult Rehabilitation Center program at the Springfield Salvation Army is one of western Massachusetts’s best kept secrets in the war against drug and alcohol abuse. Salvation Army Lieutenants David and Angela Wetzel invited community leaders to view the program that helps dozens of opioid victims return to a normal life each year.

David told 22News that the program does the best it can under the circumstances. “There are men who come in broken and some of them find they need to go back out and use,” he explained. “We give them a choice not to. But some of them decide they want to.”

The Springfield Salvation Army’s drug rehab program can boast having three times the success rate of the national average. The Wetzels credit their track record to providing jobs to recovering alcoholics and drug users at the Salvation Army’s Warehouse facility.