Residents vote to keep pot shops out of Wilbraham–is your town next?

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be no pot shops opening in Wilbraham after residents voted to keep marijuana from being sold in their town.

More than 60 percent of the voters approved Saturday’s referendum, making it official.

The overwhelming “Yes” vote prohibits any commercial marijuana business from operating in Wilbraham. That includes growing it, or selling it.

“I know it’s been around forever,” Linda Zeo of Wilbraham said. “It’s just everything being legalized it’s just not a good message to send to our children.”

Recreational marijuana is legal statewide, but stores won’t be licensed and cannot open until July 2018, as the state works to finalize regulations.

In the meantime, other cities and towns are considering Wilbraham’s plan to ban pot sales. Although one resident isn’t sure it’s necessary.

“I think it would not hurt anything in this town by having a pot shop,” Wilbraham resident Marcia Russo said. “These people I know that do this they’re working people. They’re well educated people.”

The Wilbraham question does not overrule state law, which allows residents the right to grow a limited number of marijuana plants in their homes.

The next western Massachusetts town to vote on banning retail recreational marijuana sales is East Longmeadow. Voters will cast their ballots there on June 6th.