Progress being made in fight against identity theft

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooperation between state, federal, and local law enforcement has helped crack-down on identity theft, a state official says.

John Chapman, Undersecretary for the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation was in western Massachusetts Tuesday for a forum at Holyoke Community College. He told a group of concerned citizens gathered there that they are making progress in the fight against this type of crime.

Chapman was one of several state officials on hand for Tuesday’s forum. The visit was part of a statewide tour focused on helping consumers avoid potentially costly mistakes.