Progress being made in fight against identity theft

Cooperation between law enforcement agencies cited

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooperation between state, federal, and local law enforcement has helped crack-down on identity theft, a state official says.

John Chapman, Undersecretary for the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation was in western Massachusetts Tuesday for a forum at Holyoke Community College. He told a group of concerned citizens gathered there that they are making progress in the fight against this type of crime.

Chapman was one of several state officials on hand for Tuesday’s forum. The visit was part of a statewide tour focused on helping consumers avoid potentially costly mistakes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s