President Trump Abroad

(NBC News) – This morning President Trump is in Bethlehem meeting with the Palestinian president.

As Congress hears from top intelligence officials who reportedly said “no” when he asked them to publicly back him in the Russia investigation.

President Trump arriving at the Palestinian presidential palace early this morning

After being briefed on the explosion at a Manchester, England concert that killed more than 20 people.

British authorities tell the U.S. it was a suicide bomber. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” said President Donald Trump.

Overseas, unable to escape questions about sharing classified Israeli intelligence with Russia. “I never mentioned the word or the name Israel – I never mentioned it,” declared the president.

Back home, the Director of National Intelligence and Director of the National Security Agency testify today separately.

A former intelligence official tells NBC President Trump asked both to publicly denounce ties between his campaign and Russia.

Both declined. “Donald Trump seems determined to think of no one except Donald Trump,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D) Massachusetts.

One person we won’t hear from: former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

He’s taking the fifth instead of turning over documents subpoenaed by the senate intelligence committee. “He just lies – he lies straight up,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, (D) California.

“General Flynn is concerned about whether or not he’s going to be indicted or prosecuted for any wrongdoing,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.

“I would just say again to Flynn please let us hear your story,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Senate leaders have yet to say if they’ll hold Flynn in contempt.

A top Democrat here, rep. Elijah Cummings, claims Flynn lied during his security clearance, saying U.S. companies paid for his trip to Russia.