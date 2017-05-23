Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were investigating a shooting in the city’s Bay Neighborhood Tuesday night.

Lt. Kenneth Murray told 22News it was unclear if this were a “drive-by” shooting, or if the gunman got out of the car and fired off several rounds before speeding away. It’s not known if they were firing at anyone specifically.

“There were several versions from different witnesses,” Lt Murray said. “Five to seven shots were fired…There are no victims so far.”

Several people called police to report the gunfire at about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of 15 Girard Avenue, across the street from the Bergen Circle Towers apartments. The gunfire was also picked up by the Springfield Police “shotspotter” system

Police have not yet made any arrests nor developed any suspects.

22News is covering this story and will post any new information here and on 22News at 10 and 11:00.