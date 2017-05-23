Pittsfield police looking for missing 16 year-old

Natesa Beaulieu disappeared on Sunday

By Published:
Natesa Beaulieu. Image Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Berkshire County are looking for a 16 year-old girl who has been missing for past two days.

Pittsfield Police Officer Steve Hunt told 22News that Natesa Beaulieu was last seen leaving her home in the city at around 1:00 Sunday evening. Hunt said at this point, it is not believed that she had left along with anyone.

Beaulieu is 5’7” tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She was wearing a green shirt, skinny jeans, and black boots at the time of her disappearance.

If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

