New firearm and ammunition shop sparks controversy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of Armor Bearer Sports told 22News his store is the only gun shop in the city of Springfield.

The shop sells firearms, ammunition, and offers gun safety classes. The shop’s owner, Prince Taylor, is a former New York Police officer and member of the Military Police.

Right now, the firearms inventory is relatively small, but some local residents said the new shop could create controversy.

Taylor told 22News local church groups have voiced disapproval, but he believes it could help the city. “If Springfield will let people arm themselves legally, the right and correct way, people would think twice about doing something to harm somebody else”.

Robert Gibson of Springfield said, “Well it’s like anything else, everybody wants it, but in somebody else’s neighborhood. Same with the pot laws.”

There are currently nearby gun shops in West Springfield and Agawam, but Taylor said Armor Bearer Sports is the only shop located in Springfield.

Taylor said he offers firearm safety courses, and license to carry courses at his shop. Any live firing takes place at a range, not on this property.