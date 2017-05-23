More millennials are buying homes in Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley home sales are rising. According to the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, overall sales of single family homes increased two percent in the Pioneer Valley year over year.

Sales in Hampden County increased almost seven percent. Local realtors said they’re seeing more millennials buying homes. Properties in the $150,000 to $200,000 thousand range are most in demand.

An uptick in home buying in the last few months has made a great market for sellers.

“The inventory is so low, we’re back to multiple offers and when a house comes on the market, they aren’t staying on the market for long,” Denise Desellier of Real Living Realty Professionals told 22News.

According to the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, the inventory of available homes in the area dropped around 33 percent from April 2016 to April 2017.