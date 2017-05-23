Massachusetts Gaming Commission to hold public meeting in Springfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold its 217th open public meeting Thursday in Springfield.

MGM Springfield is scheduled to present their quarterly report. The Commission is expected to vote on the 2017 MGM operations workforce development plan. Representatives from the Massachusetts Casino Careers Training Institute will provide a status update. There will be a discussion about the Gaming Economic Development Fund.

The Commission will also be discussing other gambling issues from across the state. The meeting will take place at the MassMutual Center-Rooms 1 and 2, 1277 Main Street, Springfield, on Thursday, May 27 at 11AM. The meeting is free and open to the public.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

A LIVE STREAM will be available on the MassGaming homepage. In addition, community members are invited to follow along with live meeting updates by connecting with the Commission on Twitter, @MassGamingComm.