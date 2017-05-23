Mark Zuckerberg visits Massachusetts high school

Zuckerberg's wife is a Quincy High School graduate

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has visited the Massachusetts high school where his wife attended.

The 33-year-old billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, stopped by Quincy High School on Tuesday and made a donation to the school. The amount has not been disclosed.

Chan graduated from Quincy High as valedictorian in 2003.

Zuckerberg says in a Facebook post the couple had stopped by the school on their way to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Zuckerberg is set to deliver the commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday.

Zuckerberg livestreamed on Facebook his visit to his old dorm room at Harvard’s Kirkland House Tuesday afternoon.

Zuckerberg was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday. He and Chan visited a middle school in Providence on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s