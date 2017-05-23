Man arrested in Wilbraham for stolen vehicle

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident was arrested in Wilbraham Saturday after police say they found him driving a stolen car.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department Facebook Page, Luis Suarez, 27, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender.

Police say that a patrolling officer noticed a blue Honda pulling into the Home Depot parking lot at around 3:30 A.M. The officer ran a check on the vehicle and found out that it had been reported stolen out of Westfield.

The officer stopped the car as it approached the Ski Inn across the street. Wilbraham police say that Suarez was not complying with their requests at first, however, a Spanish-speaking officer from Springfield was brought-in to assist, and the suspect was placed under arrest.