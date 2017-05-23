Lane shift leading to new traffic problems on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lane changes on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield are causing delays for drivers.

Last week, the traffic pattern at the I-91 south merge in Springfield shifted. Drivers now need to move over to the far left lane as they merge.

Since that transition, the backups near the merge have continued to grow. When 22News went through the merge at around 10:00 Tuesday morning, traffic was moving smoothly. During rush hour, however, drivers find themselves stopped in traffic as they travel southbound.

One driver told 22News that the confusion of the construction has forced her to avoid the highway altogether.

“It’s really annoying. Right now, I don’t go that way very often, but when I do, I go as far out of my way as possible trying to take side streets and go through actual downtown to avoid the actual 91,” Alicia Pronovost of Springfield said.

On Friday, traffic at the I-91 and I-291 interchange shifted onto the new deck of the raised portion of the highway.

According to MassDOT, construction is ahead of schedule, and is expected to be completed by the spring of next year.