I-91 offramp re-opened following crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ramp off Interstate 91 southbound was closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday, due to a crash near the Longmeadow Curve.

State Trooper Poomjai Pollawit told 22News that the crash took place at Exit 1, which is the Route 5-Longmeadow exit.

Trooper Driscoll of the Springfield barracks told 22News that the driver involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital.

The ramp has since re-opened.

