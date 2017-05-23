Homeless man arrested in Greenfield stabbing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A homeless man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man during a fight on Main Street Tuesday evening.

According to Greenfield police, officers were called to the area of 107 Main Street around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a fight between two men. There, police say they found a man who was stabbed in the areas of his upper buttox and back.

After a short investigation, police say they found the other man, 32-year-old Timothy Gurley, behind the Cumberland Farms on Main Street. Officers also allegedly found the suspect’s knife nearby.

Greenfield police say the victim was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where he is expected to be okay.

Gurley had multiple warrants for his arrest, and is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bail at the Franklin County House of Correction until his arraignment.