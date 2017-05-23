Home sales up in Pioneer Valley, but down statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home sales are up slightly here in the Pioneer Valley, even though sales have dropped statewide in the past year. New numbers from the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley show a 2.3% increase in home sales in April 2017 as compared to April 2016.

Across Massachusetts as a whole, however, the number of new home sales has dropped 8.5%, while prices have gone up 3.6% during the same month-over-month time period, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

A lot of this may have to do with the supply of homes on the market. In April of 2016, MAR reported that there were 19,392 Massachusetts single-family homes up for sale in April of 2016, as compared to just 13,234 this past month. The number of condos for sale also declined from 1,607 last year to 1,455 this year.

Here in the Pioneer Valley, the total number of homes sold in April 2017 went up. There were 403 closed sales last month, as opposed to 394 in April of 2016. Unlike elsewhere in the state, however, the median price of a home went down slightly- from $194,450 to $194,000. The highest median price in the region by far was in Hampshire County, where the average home sold for $280,000, with Franklin County having the lowest median price, at $173,000.

Here is a look at some of the statistics for western Massachusetts (from RAPV):

Pioneer Valley (total)

Closed Sales: 403 in Apr. 2017, 394 in Apr. 2016

Median Sales Price: $194,000 in Apr. 2017, $194,450 in Apr. 2016

Franklin County

Closed Sales: 33 in Apr. 2017, 35 in Apr. 2016

Median Sales Price: $173,000 in Apr. 2017, $195,000 in Apr. 2016

Hampden County

Closed Sales: 302 in Apr. 2017, 283 in Apr. 2016

Median Sales Price: $177,500 in Apr. 2017, $179,900 in Apr. 2016

Hampshire County

Closed Sales: 75 in Apr. 2017, 79 in Apr. 2016

Median Sales Price: $280,000 in Apr. 2017, $259,500 in Apr. 2016