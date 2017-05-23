Flag will fly to “Honor and Remember” fallen soldiers

The flag will fly alongside the American flag in time for Memorial Day.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Honor and Remember” flag will soon fly at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The flag is designed to keep the memory of loved ones who died in battle alive. It will fly alongside the Stars and Stripes in time for Memorial Day.

Massachusetts Honor and Remember Chapter Director Brian Miller presented the flag to the Soldiers’ Home on Tuesday. Miller recalls meeting George Lutz of Virginia, the flag’s designer. “When he buried his son in 2005 at Arlington National Cemetery, he just felt there was no type of remembrance to continue to remember and honor the fallen soldiers.”

Miller’s goal is to have Congress recognize the Honor and Remember flag to the extent that the nation now recognizes the POW/MIA flag.

