Dr. Phil – “‘Our daughter has Stockholm syndrome from her narcissist boyfriend'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Marcy and Scott say they believe their daughter, Danielle, has Stockholm syndrome from her boyfriend, Justin.

They claim Justin is an abusive narcissist who has manipulated their daughter into believing he’s “God’s gift to the world.”

Danielle says she loves Justin, and he’s not going anywhere. She says the only reason Justin has ever laid hands on her is to restrain her from her own angry rages, and her parents don’t understand their relationship.

Justin says he’s a great guy with an “X factor” and doesn’t understand why Danielle’s parents dislike him. Although he’s currently dealing with a serious legal problem, he says he’s not a criminal, narcissist, or an abuser.

And, in a shocking twist, Danielle reveals to Dr.Phil and her parents a secret about her relationship with Justin.

