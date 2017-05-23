Double murder investigation takes bizarre turn

Man accused of killing two Tampa roommates claims victims were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam; fourth roommate arrested after radioactive bomb making materials found in apartment.

(WFLA) The investigation into Friday’s double murder at a Tampa Palms apartment complex is expanding after authorities found bomb making ingredients, ties to neo-Nazi philosophy and two forms of radioactive material.

It’s turning out to be much more than one roommate turning on two others in a murderous double killing.

Tampa Police say Devon Arthurs, 18, killed his roommates Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18.

Police said Arthurs killed his roommates because they disrespected his faith. Arthurs told authorities he shared their neo-Nazi beliefs, but later converted to Islam.

Arthurs told cops a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, participates in neo-Nazi chat rooms and threatened to kill people and set off bombs.

Russell was arrested in Key Largo on Sunday.

