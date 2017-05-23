Divers examining 80 year-old bridge in Bondsville

Bridge carries Route 181 over Swift River between Palmer and Belchertown

Sy Becker Published:

BONDSVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Divers are plunging into the waters of the Swift River in the village of Bondsville, to examine an 80 year-old bridge.

The divers are working for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to inspect the bridge that carries Route 181 over the river, connecting the towns of Belchertown and Palmer.

Every three years, divers conduct these underwater inspections, and they then make recommendations to the state on any work that may be needed on the bridge, due to deterioration below the surface of the water.

22News reporter Sy Becker will show you what the divers found tonight on 22News at 5:30.

