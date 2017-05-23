Chicopee police searching for suspect in tailgate theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a man who they say stole the tailgate off a parked truck early Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the theft occurred sometime between 12:30 P.M. and 1:00 A.M. near 621 Grattan Street. Wilk says that the suspect, who was carrying a flashlight, walked inbto the backyard and removed the tailgate from a white Ford F-250. The tailgate features a decal reading: “A CRANE CONSTRUCTION.”

The suspect then carried the tailgate over to a fence near Edward Street, and was later seen walking on Grattan Street.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video, though Wilk said that the quality is poor. He said that police are hoping, however, that someone may recognize the suspect’s “distinct walk.”

If you recognize the suspect, or noticed anything suspicious in the Grattan Street area during the early morning hours Monday, you are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730.