Chicopee police searching for suspect in tailgate theft

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a man who they say stole the tailgate off a parked truck early Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the theft occurred sometime between 12:30 P.M. and 1:00 A.M. near 621 Grattan Street. Wilk says that the suspect, who was carrying a flashlight, walked inbto the backyard and removed the tailgate from a white Ford F-250. The tailgate features a decal reading: “A CRANE CONSTRUCTION.”

The suspect then carried the tailgate over to a fence near Edward Street, and was later seen walking on Grattan Street.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video, though Wilk said that the quality is poor. He said that police are hoping, however, that someone may recognize the suspect’s “distinct walk.”

If you recognize the suspect, or noticed anything suspicious in the Grattan Street area during the early morning hours Monday, you are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s