Chicopee being honored as a “Playful City”

Lettuce garden at Stefanik School an example of city's efforts to develop children's life skills

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is one of more than 250 communities across the country being designated as a “Playful City USA.”

The designation is awarded to cities and towns across the country that put the needs of families first, so their children can learn, grow, and develop important life skills.

One of the examples of this is at the Stefanik School, where all 400 students have participated in the planting of a lettuce garden. Before the end of the school year, all of the pupils at the Meadow Street school will harvest the lettuce and eat it.

The project not only gives the youngsters a sense of accomplishment by helping them grow their own food, but it also teaches about healthy eating habits.

Chicopee has been honored five times as a Playful City USA. Two other western Massachusetts communities, Greenfield and Montague, have also received this designation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s