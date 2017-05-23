Chicopee being honored as a “Playful City”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is one of more than 250 communities across the country being designated as a “Playful City USA.”

The designation is awarded to cities and towns across the country that put the needs of families first, so their children can learn, grow, and develop important life skills.

One of the examples of this is at the Stefanik School, where all 400 students have participated in the planting of a lettuce garden. Before the end of the school year, all of the pupils at the Meadow Street school will harvest the lettuce and eat it.

The project not only gives the youngsters a sense of accomplishment by helping them grow their own food, but it also teaches about healthy eating habits.

Chicopee has been honored five times as a Playful City USA. Two other western Massachusetts communities, Greenfield and Montague, have also received this designation.