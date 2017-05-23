Building 451, a 1980’s discount store chain, is back

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have lived in western Massachusetts for a while, you may remember Building 451. There were five locations in the 1980s in the greater Springfield area.

The local chain closed its doors in 1989, but on Friday, one store re-opened after 28 years.

The new location is in the same plaza as one of the former stores, at 59 Springfield Street in Agawam. It has the original owners, Roger and Carol Slate, who said that they have had steady business already.

The store offers a variety of random, discounted items, so it could be a different selection each time you go in.

“Everybody remembers it. I can’t believe it. I got people coming here, women say 25 years of age: ‘my mother brought me here when I was a little kid.’ We hear it from everybody. It’s amazing,” Slate said.

Slate told 22News that he gets merchandise by buying stores out, or when stores have surplus goods.

The big sellers right now are decorative home signs and fidget spinners.