Brazen smash & grab caught on camera

(KCRA/NBC) A brazen daylight smash and grab robbery was caught on camera at a busy California mall Monday.

Video shows the thieves, wearing masks and armed with bats, robbing a jewelry store inside Roseville’s Galleria Mall.

Some shoppers at the mall initially reported hearing gunshots.

Police said the robbers did not fire a gun, but used the bats to smash glass jewelry cases.

One of the store employees hit one of the robbers in the head with a garbage can lid as they fled, causing him to drop some of the jewelry.

