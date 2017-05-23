Bay Path University counter terrorism expert speaks from the UK

(WWLP) – Monday night’s terror attack in the UK left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

The suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated an improvised explosive device near an exit, just as the concert was ending.

Police have arrested Abedi’s 23-year-old brother as they continue to investigate. British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the threat level in England has been raised to the highest level.

22News spoke with a western Massachusetts-based counter terrorism expert who is in the UK right now, about what the recent attack means for our safety.

“The threat doesn’t simply come from outside of America, it comes from within your communities,” said Professor Bob Milton, Bay Path University’s lead faculty for counter terrorism.

How do you stop homegrown terrorism? After Monday night’s terror attack in the UK, it’s a question many are trying to answer.

“It’s extremely difficult to protect the country from an individual who’s intent on carrying out this type of attack,” Milton, said.

“When I started dealing with terrorism issues, we dealt with terrorist who wanted to put a bomb down, set the timer, and run away,” Milton said. “Here, we have a completely new set of people who are prepared to die for their cause. It’s very difficult to stop them.”

Milton works with Homeland Security and Bay Path in Longmeadow, teaching people how to spot signs of someone who may be radicalized, and more importantly, giving them the courage to report it.

“I absolutely guarantee there were people who surrounded this individual who knew that his behavior had changed,” Milton said. “People who had suspected he had been radicalized.”

Milton said in some cases, acts of violence could have been prevented, if the people around them had picked up on the signs and reported it.

