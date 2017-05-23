Avocado toast & mojito iced coffee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Avocado toast is a delicious and nutritious way to start your morning. Annie Lytle-Rich, from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters, showed us how to make avocado toast with goat cheese and a mojito iced coffee.
Avocado toast with goat cheese ingredients:
- 2 Slices of country white bread
- 1 avocado
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ½ tsp red pepper
- 2 Tbs goat cheese
- Coarse Salt
Directions:
- Add salt and red pepper to lemon juice. Put aside.
- Slice avocado in half, remove pit and slice into bite sized pieces.
- Place pieces in a small mixing bowl.
- Pour lemon and red pepper mixture over avocado and lightly mash.
- Toast bread.
- Top bread with goat cheese and layer half of the avocado mixture over each toast.
- Sprinkle salt to taste add more red pepper to taste.
Mojito iced coffee ingredients:
- 16 oz. Cold Brew or Iced Coffee
- 1 Handful of Fresh Mint
- 1 Tablespoon Simple Syrup
- Ice
Directions:
- Place half the mint in a glass and muddle to release oils.
- Add simple syrup, ice, and cold brew.
- Stir vigorously and top with remaining mint.