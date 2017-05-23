Avocado toast & mojito iced coffee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) –  Avocado toast is a delicious and nutritious way to start your morning. Annie Lytle-Rich, from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters, showed us how to make avocado toast with goat cheese and a mojito iced coffee.

Avocado toast with goat cheese ingredients:

  • 2 Slices of country white bread
  • 1 avocado
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • ½ tsp red pepper
  • 2 Tbs goat cheese
  • Coarse Salt

Directions:

  • Add salt and red pepper to lemon juice. Put aside.
  • Slice avocado in half, remove pit and slice into bite sized pieces.
  • Place pieces in a small mixing bowl.
  • Pour lemon and red pepper mixture over avocado and lightly mash.
  • Toast bread.
  • Top bread with goat cheese and layer half of the avocado mixture over each toast.
  • Sprinkle salt to taste add more red pepper to taste.

 

Mojito iced coffee ingredients:

  • 16 oz. Cold Brew or Iced Coffee
  • 1 Handful of Fresh Mint
  • 1 Tablespoon Simple Syrup
  • Ice

Directions:

  • Place half the mint in a glass and muddle to release oils.
  • Add simple syrup, ice, and cold brew.
  • Stir vigorously and top with remaining mint.

 

