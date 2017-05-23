Avocado toast & mojito iced coffee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Avocado toast is a delicious and nutritious way to start your morning. Annie Lytle-Rich, from Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters, showed us how to make avocado toast with goat cheese and a mojito iced coffee.

Avocado toast with goat cheese ingredients:

2 Slices of country white bread

1 avocado

Juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp red pepper

2 Tbs goat cheese

Coarse Salt

Directions:

Add salt and red pepper to lemon juice. Put aside.

Slice avocado in half, remove pit and slice into bite sized pieces.

Place pieces in a small mixing bowl.

Pour lemon and red pepper mixture over avocado and lightly mash.

Toast bread.

Top bread with goat cheese and layer half of the avocado mixture over each toast.

Sprinkle salt to taste add more red pepper to taste.

Mojito iced coffee ingredients:

16 oz. Cold Brew or Iced Coffee

1 Handful of Fresh Mint

1 Tablespoon Simple Syrup

Ice

Directions:

Place half the mint in a glass and muddle to release oils.

Add simple syrup, ice, and cold brew.

Stir vigorously and top with remaining mint.