Ashuwillticook Rail Trail is now 12.2 miles

ADAMS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce that the final section of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail in Adams is now open for public use, making the trail 12.2 miles long.

“The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail goes through some of the most scenic areas of Massachusetts,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “The Trail is an invitation to visitors to come see the beauty in this region of the state and is an important amenity to local residents who will be able to make important connections to destinations without having to get in a vehicle. I would like to thank municipal officials, the leaders of civic and community organizations, bike advocates and others for collaborating with MassDOT as the project was designed and built.”

The new trail extension runs along the Hoosic River between Hoosac Street and Lime Street in Adams, making local parks, businesses and Adams Junior High School more accessible to bicyclists and pedestrians. The first two phases of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail were opened in 2001 and 2004.

With the addition of the third segment, which cost $2.12 million, the trail now runs 12.2 miles, making it a key piece of the bicycle network which will one day connect to an off-road multi-use trails network that is envisioned to stretch throughout the Berkshires and connect Connecticut to Vermont.

MassDOT, in partnership with the Town of Adams, the Berkshire Bike Path Council, Bike North Berkshire and Mass in Motion, held an official opening ceremony for the 1.2-mile northerly extension of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail on Friday, May 12.

MassDOT continues to work on bike paths and trails state-wide. Later this year, MassDOT will publish a new edition of the Massachusetts Bicycle Transportation Plan, a comprehensive document outlining MassDOT’s vision and strategy for bicycle transportation in the Commonwealth. Last updated in 2008, the purpose of the Plan is to create a common set of guidelines and ideas for communities across the Commonwealth to consider when building bicycle plans, which helps to foster a uniform bicycle transportation network connecting to other transit options across the state.

For more information on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail extension, please visit, https://blog.mass.gov/transportation/massdot-highway/ashuwillticook-rail-trail-extension-moves-forward/.

For additional information on the Massachusetts Bicycle Transportation Plan, visit http://www.massdot.state.ma.us/planning/Main/StatewidePlans/BicyclePlan.aspx.