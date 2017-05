(KOB) Elvis Presley’s last privately owned jet is headed for the auction block.

The plane has been sitting at the Roswell International Air Center for about 30 years. It’s just one out of three planes once belonging to Presley.

The jet will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction in Beverly Hills. The starting bid? $10,000.

Presley’s jet is currently owned by a private collector and there’s no reserve on the auction.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qg8Vyq