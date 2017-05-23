2 women struck, killed while crossing Cape Cod road

SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the names of the two women struck and killed by a minivan on Cape Cod.

Sandwich police on Tuesday identified the victims as 87-year-old Shirley McCarthy and 69-year-old Evelyn Furlong. Both women were residents of Sandwich.

Investigators say the women were struck as they crossed Route 6A in a crosswalk on their way to a shopping plaza at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. They were both taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where they later died.

They were struck by a 2001 Honda Odyssey driven by a 54-year-old Marlborough man. He was also taken to the hospital. His name has not been released because he has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.