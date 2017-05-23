104th Fighter Wing hosting major accident response exercise

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The 104th Fighter Wing will be hosting a large scale exercise between the base, local, state, and federal agencies on Wednesday May 24 from approximately 9.a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local residents should not be alarmed by the increase in activity and presence of emergency responders as it is all part of the joint exercise.

“The purpose of the exercise, conducted by the Wing Inspection Team and Emergency Management office, is to exercise response capabilities of installation personnel while honing joint response practices with federal, state, and local agencies,” said Master Sgt. Christopher McCrary, Installation Emergency Manager.

Agencies slated to participate include:

State Barnes Air National Guard\ MA ARNG Army Aviation Support Facility Bradley Air National Guard Massachusetts Communications Unit Massachusetts Department of Public Health Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police Air Wing Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Federal Westover Air Reserve Base Department of Health and Human Services

Regional / County / Local Westfield Fire Dept. Westfield Police Dept. Westfield Emergency Management Springfield Office of Emergency Preparedness

Private Sector Baystate Noble Baystate Health Mercy Medical Center MedCare Emergency Health Alert Ambulance American Red Cross Baystate Health Mercy Medical Center Six Flags New England Providence Behavioral Health Hospital

