Worker fell 4 stories at Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A worker was injured after a four-story fall Berkman’s Hall at Elms College in Chicopee Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the worker was an outside contractor, who was working on a shaft. The worker fell into the hole and went down four stories, before landing in a bathroom area. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for leg injuries as well as neck and back pain.

Wilk says that the worker was alert and conscious when emergency crews arrived, however.