SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that a woman has died and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing over the weekend in the city’s Mason Square area.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that a man was arrested in the case. He said that he could not disclose additional information on the crime scene, the suspect, or the victim at this time.

The deadly stabbing marks the fifth homicide of 2017 in the city of Springfield.