What’s new at Goodwill?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Goodwill Industries of the Pioneer Valley has so much more to offer than great shopping! ClairAnn Muddiman, Director, Workforce Development share more information.

  • We have two training centers open to the public; Springfield 570 Cottage Street and Holyoke at 231 South Street – right in our retail store
  • We teach ESOL free of charge
  • We focus on short term training for long term results
  • We partner with employers and community agencies in all sectors to increase employee retention, decrease on-boarding costs, and reduce the revolving door effect, and provide services for clients
  • We are consistently looking for volunteers in many capacities
  • We are interested in working with college students looking to complete internships in areas including but not limited to client services support, to IT , marketing, and design
  • We are hosting our second job fair on September 8, 2017 and we invite the public and businesses to attend. There is no cost to job seekers. There is a registration fee for businesses and opportunity for sponsorship. There are 4 levels of sponsorship: Platinum, Gold, Silver, & Bronze.

