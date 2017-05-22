CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Goodwill Industries of the Pioneer Valley has so much more to offer than great shopping! ClairAnn Muddiman, Director, Workforce Development share more information.
What’s New at Goodwill?
- We have two training centers open to the public; Springfield 570 Cottage Street and Holyoke at 231 South Street – right in our retail store
- We teach ESOL free of charge
- We focus on short term training for long term results
- We partner with employers and community agencies in all sectors to increase employee retention, decrease on-boarding costs, and reduce the revolving door effect, and provide services for clients
- We are consistently looking for volunteers in many capacities
- We are interested in working with college students looking to complete internships in areas including but not limited to client services support, to IT , marketing, and design
- We are hosting our second job fair on September 8, 2017 and we invite the public and businesses to attend. There is no cost to job seekers. There is a registration fee for businesses and opportunity for sponsorship. There are 4 levels of sponsorship: Platinum, Gold, Silver, & Bronze.