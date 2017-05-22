Boy hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Criminal charges are not expected after a 11 year-old boy was seriously hurt, after being struck by a pickup truck in Westfield over the weekend.

According to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, the incident took place Saturday at the corner of Pochassic and Atwater Streets.

Leydon says the investigation has shown that the victim and another young man were riding their scooters down Atwater Street, as a pickup truck was heading westbound on Pochassic toward the intersection. One of the boys stopped, but the victim kept going, right into the path of the pickup truck, which struck him.

The driver of the truck, as well as a neighbor, came to the victim’s aid until paramedics got there. Leydon said that the boy suffered “serious bodily injuries,” and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Leydon says that Westfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police CARS section, and troopers assigned to the DA’s office are continuing to investigate the crash. However, Leydon says that it does not appear speed, alcohol, or negligence led to the accident, and that there are no criminal charges forthcoming.

Pochassic Street and Atwater Street